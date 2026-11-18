The CBI submitted a supplementary charge sheet to a local court against former Chandigarh MC employee Anubhav Mishra in connection with an alleged more than ₹100-crore fraud involving Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) funds deposited in IDFC First Bank.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) funds deposited in IDFC First Bank were allegedly siphoned of. (HT File)

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The supplementary challan, presented before the duty magistrate, Chandigarh, on November 14, was received by the special CBI court on Monday. Special judge Bhawna Jain directed a court official to scrutinise the supplementary chargesheet and submit a report by November 25.

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Mishra, who was produced before the court through video conferencing, will remain in judicial custody till the next hearing. The court directed that he be produced again through video conferencing on November 25. Mishra had surrendered before the CBI court in August, a few months after the case was registered on the complaint of the MC which highlighted suspected financial transactions and mismanagement in the bank accounts of the CSCL and the civic body maintained with IDFC First Bank.

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