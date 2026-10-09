If EVMs unreliable, will CM resign? asks Himachal BJP

Questioning the logic behind terming the electronic voting machines (EVMs) unreliable, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state media in-charge and Shri Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma on Thursday asked that if chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would resign.

BJP’s state media in-charge and Shri Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma during a press confernce in Shimla.

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Accusing the Congress of adopting double standards during a press conference in Shimla, Sharma said, “CM Sukhu and his ministers came to power through the same electoral process they are now questioning. If they believe that EVMs are unreliable or that the Election Commission is manipulating elections, does the CM also question the legitimacy of his own election? Will he resign from his position on that basis?”

Referring to the Congress’ victory in HP and Karnataka elections, Sharma said, “When the Congress wins, it celebrates the result as the people’s mandate. How can the same voting system be unreliable when the Congress loses? People know how to exercise their democratic rights.”

Regarding the agitation against the SIR of electoral rolls, Sharma accused the Congress of attempting to divert public attention from its “organisational weaknesses, internal disagreements and electoral defeats”.

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{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging that matters concerning the SIR exercise were also under judicial consideration, Sharma said, “No eligible voter should be deprived of the voting right. At the same time, duplicate and ineligible entries must be identified and addressed strictly in accordance with the law. Maintaining accurate electoral rolls is essential for strengthening public confidence in democracy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging that matters concerning the SIR exercise were also under judicial consideration, Sharma said, “No eligible voter should be deprived of the voting right. At the same time, duplicate and ineligible entries must be identified and addressed strictly in accordance with the law. Maintaining accurate electoral rolls is essential for strengthening public confidence in democracy.” {{/usCountry}}

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