IMD sounds yellow alert in Himachal till Aug 5

As monsoon continues to pound parts of Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD) has predicted normal to above normal rainfall likely over many parts of the hill state in August. The Sarvari river in full spate due to continuous rain in Kullu on Friday . (Aqil Khan /HT)

Below normal rainfall is expected in some parts of high-hill areas (parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba). According to IMD, during the second half of the south west monsoon season (August to September 2025), normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In August, the mean maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of plains and adjoining mid hills of Himachal and are likely to be normal to above normal for many parts of mid and high hills of the state. Moreover, the mean minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the state.

Normal rainfall in July

According to IMD’s monthly weather report, the state received normal rainfall (-2%) with 250.3 mm actual rainfall against 255.9 mm normal rainfall in July. While Shimla district received the highest positive rainfall departure (+70%), Lahaul-Spiti district received highest negative rainfall departure (-75%) in July.

Shimla district received large excess rainfall; Kullu and Mandi districts received excess rainfall; districts Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Solan and Una have received normal rainfall and district Lahaul-Spiti has received large deficient rainfall in the month of July 2025.

Mandi district has received the highest rainfall amount (574.7 mm), while Lahaul-Spiti district has received the lowest rainfall amount (32.2 mm).

More showers in coming days

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on August 2, 3, 6 and 7, and at most places on August 4 and 5. Moreover, a few spells of heavy rainfall is also likely till August 5.

A yellow alert of heavy rainfall was sounded on August 2 in Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert in Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on August 3. Notably, on August 4, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall was issued in all districts of the state except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was active over the state. While light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 12 cm was recorded in Chamba’s Chuari, followed by Manali (6 cm), Banjar (5 cm), Bharari (5 cm), Kothi (4 cm), Saloni (4 cm), Amb (3 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Chamba (3 cm), Sangraha (2 cm), Nichar (2 cm), Jogindernagar (2 cm), Bharmaur (2 cm), Bijahi (1 cm), Karsog (1 cm), Mandi (1 cm), and Guler (1 cm).