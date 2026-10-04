Immigration consultant booked for threatening neighbour, assaulting his son

An immigration consultant has been booked for allegedly threatening a neighbouring family with a gun and assaulting one of its members during a confrontation over a missing grill.

Man had accused the family of stealing a grill from his flat, say cops (HT)

The accused, Mandeep Singh, 32, a resident of Sukhdev Enclave on Panj Peer Road, allegedly pointed a firearm at Pawan, the elder son of complainant Charanjeet Singh, 57, and threatened to shoot him. When Pawan’s younger brother Sajan intervened, Mandeep allegedly hit him on the head with the butt of the gun, leaving him with an injury that required stitches.

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According to the complaint, the incident took place on Friday after Charanjeet and his family returned from the police station. Mandeep had approached the police alleging that a grill from his flat had gone missing and accused Charanjeet and Pawan of stealing it. The family was called to the police station in connection with the complaint and was allowed to leave after no evidence was found against them, Charanjeet alleged.

When the family returned to their residential complex, Mandeep was allegedly waiting outside with a firearm. An argument followed, during which he allegedly pointed the gun at Pawan and threatened to shoot him. Sajan intervened, following which Mandeep allegedly struck him with the firearm and fled.

The dispute over the grill followed an earlier disagreement between the two families.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Charanjeet, his seven- and nine-year-old grandchildren were lured by a teddy-shaped keyring on Mandeep’s scooter and picked it up. The family later returned the keyring and apologised, but Mandeep allegedly continued to taunt them and call them “thieves”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Charanjeet, his seven- and nine-year-old grandchildren were lured by a teddy-shaped keyring on Mandeep’s scooter and picked it up. The family later returned the keyring and apologised, but Mandeep allegedly continued to taunt them and call them “thieves”. {{/usCountry}}

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The PAU police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 296 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

ASI Subegh Singh, the investigating officer, said police had obtained a video recorded by the complainant’s nephew that purportedly shows Mandeep carrying a firearm.

Police said a probe was on.