In awe of their IQ, Oz bizwoman comes to Ludhiana for meeting slum children

A video interaction with the slum children who set their hearts on changing their lives through education brought global leader in social retail business from Australia Terri McClure to Ludhiana. McClure said that she was astonished with the intelligence quotient (IQ) of the underprivileged children who struggle every day, even for basic amenities. Terri McClure with children from Bihari Colony in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

“During a video meeting, the children from Bihari Colony, a slum in the city, were discussing subjects such as global warming, human rights, right to education and sustainable development. In contrast, most children of their age, especially those poverty-stricken, are generally unaware about these subjects,”said McClure.

“After the video meeting, I had a great urge to meet the children and was trying for a long time to materialise a visit. I finally made it here. The children get wiser with their age. The Nobel Foundation, which gave them hope by providing free and quality education, should take a step further to introduce the children to technology. Even if a single child from them managed to make a mark, he or she would be able to change the lives of hundreds of his flock,”she added.

McClure praised Indian women and said that she used to come across people from all over the world, but found Indian women best for their work capabilities.

While interacting with children, she appreciated them for their courage. She said that while facing the challenges of being underprivileged, they chose to educate themselves and have become inspiration for many. The courage would pay, and will change the world one day, she said.

Social workers Megha Mahatani Varma and Vijay Mahatani were also present as special guests.

McClure said that she found Indian music very energetic. Sharing an instance, she said that her housekeeper in Perth is an Indian. Once when she returned home after a long break, she found that preferences on her Netflix account had been changed to Hindi and Punjabi. She does not understand Punjabi lyrics, but found the music best to shake a leg. She also tasted golgappe, kheer and paranthas here.