In high court, Patiala MP seeks units for EWS in housing projects

Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) demanding that the government be directed to ensure that construction and allotment of houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) takes place in a time-bound manner in the urban housing projects in the state. According to the PIL, the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, mandates that a fixed percentage of plots and apartments in large housing projects be reserved for economically weaker sections. (Shutterstock)

The PIL, which is yet to be taken up for hearing, also demands that the government be directed to investigate and take action against the promoters/builders and concerned officials for non-compliance with statutory EWS reservation obligations in such projects. The PIL also demands a stay on a May 2016 notification, which allows diversion or repurposing of EWS-reserved land for other purposes.

According to the PIL, the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, mandates that a fixed percentage of plots and apartments in large housing projects be reserved for economically weaker sections.

“Several economically weaker families approached the petitioner alleging that despite statutory reservation under PAPRA, EWS flats were neither constructed nor allotted, and reserved land was diverted for other uses,” the PIL stated, seeking the court’s intervention.

It mentioned that through a May 2016 executive order, the mandatory obligation was diluted. “The notification permits the transfer of EWS-reserved land to the government. It further allows the authority to develop it for other purposes, sell it or monetise it, with proceeds to be credited to an EWS fund. This effectively converts a compulsory housing mandate into a financial mechanism, severing the direct nexus between the builder and the EWS beneficiary,” the plea argues.