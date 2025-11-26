In Jalandhar on Nov 28: Educators to hold candle march over pending grants

A financial crisis has gripped aided colleges across Punjab, with hundreds of faculty members waiting for salaries for the past four to nine months. The delay in releasing government grants has left teachers facing mounting financial stress, forcing them to take to the streets to demand their dues. The delay in releasing government grants has left teachers facing mounting financial stress, forcing them to take to the streets to demand their dues.

According to the teaching fraternity, 38 aided colleges have not received grants for nine months, while another 98 institutions are awaiting funds for four months. Ludhiana district accounts for 22 of these colleges.

With households to support, loans to repay, and daily expenses rising, educators say the delay has pushed them to the breaking point.

Under the banner of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), affected faculty members are preparing a major agitation on November 28 in Jalandhar.

The protest will include a candle march organised by the Principals’ association. Union leaders have warned that if the issue remains unresolved, demonstrations will escalate to the residences of top education officials.

Raman Sharma, area secretary of PCCTU, said the situation has become unbearable for teachers.

“Some colleges manage to pay staff even when the grant is delayed, but in most institutions, teachers are left to bear the brunt,” he said.

SS Randhawa, union general secretary, expressed disappointment over the government’s inaction, alleging unnecessary delays despite repeated appeals to the director of higher education and the education secretary.

“We are compelled to protest against this extraordinary, perhaps deliberate, delay,” he said.

Varun Goel, PCCTU executive member, added that the candle march would be only the beginning if funds are not released promptly.

Responding to the matter, Anindita Mitra, administrative secretary of higher education, assured that the long-pending financial sanction has been granted and would be released within a day or two.