In Mohali, road mishaps snuff out six lives each week

A 25-year-old woman, two months into her pregnancy, was killed tragically after her husband crashed their car into a stationary truck on the Kharar-Landran road in Mohali’s Sohana area in March 2023. A significant 31% road deaths were reported from Dera Bassi and Sohana alone, with 51 fatalities each. (HT Photo)

A resident of Phase 11, Manpreet Kaur was among 320 victims of road accidents across Mohali in 2023, accounting for six deaths each week of the year, leaving hundreds of bereaved families fighting for justice.

At 320, the total number of road fatalities in 2023 also surpassed the 2022 figure of 296 deaths by 8%, reveals police data. At 172, two-wheeler riders formed majority of casualties, followed by 102 pedestrians, together constituting 85% of fatalities. A significant 31% road deaths were reported from Dera Bassi and Sohana alone, with 51 fatalities each.

As per road safety experts and senior police officials, various factors are behind the high number of fatal accidents in Mohali. On the civic front, these encompass a rise in vehicular traffic without corresponding infrastructure development, poor road conditions, and absence of proper roundabouts, speed tables, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Motorists unabashedly disregarding road safety rules by speeding, jumping red lights and indulging in drunk driving further contributes to fatal accidents. Police have also identified 75 accident blackspots in Mohali district, with the maximum, at 11, located in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Sohana.

Zebra crossings lead to nowhere

In Mohali, where 102 people on foot lost their lives in mishaps in 2023, authorities don’t seem to give two hoots about pedestrian safety. Case in point: the recently painted Zebra crossings near Mohali ISBT lead to nowhere, as they are blocked by dividers and grilles. This scenario is common at various points, while at others, Zebra crossings just don’t exist. Then, even if they are apparent, vehicles often block the access, leaving no space for pedestrians to safely traverse the road.

120 traffic cops for 1,098 square km

Neighbouring Chandigarh, with a total area of 114 square km, has around 1,500 traffic cops to manage the city.

However, Mohali, having an area of 1,098 square km, 10 times bigger than Chandigarh, has a mere 120. Even they are mostly deployed to maintain traffic on VIP routes. This severe shortage has led to poor enforcement of traffic rules and absence of proper checkpoints to rein in drunk driving, speeding and other traffic violations.

Reckless driving on the rise

According to traffic experts, upon entering Mohali, motorists suddenly tend to drive recklessly, capitalising on the absence of CCTV cameras and traffic police for issuing fines, in contrast to the situation in Chandigarh. There’s also no check on helmetless riding of two-wheelers, a major cause for severe head injuries in accidents.

Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP, Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai said, “We are consistently striving to enhance road safety in the state, with several projects in progress.”

CCTV project in slow lane

It took the Punjab Police Housing Corporation six attempts to find an agency to install the much-needed CCTV cameras to prevent road accidents. In February, work tenders were finally allotted for installation of 405 cameras at a cost of ₹17.70 crore.

The installation work is expected to be completed by August 2024, following which police will start issuing prompt e-challans to bring down accidents and subsequent fatalities.

Charanjeet, research associate, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, said, “Dangerous roads and speeding drivers transform streets into hazardous zones. Improved road planning is essential to address problems like poorly designed intersections and the absence of secure areas for pedestrians.”

Mohali SP (Traffic) Harinder Singh Mann said, “We have sent letters to MC and GMADA highlighting areas that require road improvements, including construction of dividers, speed tables, traffic lights and other essential infrastructure. Our primary goal is to address issues such as speeding, red light jumping and drunk driving to prevent accidents and fatalities.”