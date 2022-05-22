In Punjab, KCR warns Centre: ‘Farmers can change governments’
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), issuing a subtle warning to the Centre, on Sunday said farmers can change governments if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops.
KCR was speaking at an event in Chandigarh organised to pay tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. The Telangana chief minister bowed to farmers for their grit and determination.
"If farmers want, they can change governments. It is not a big thing. From where the power comes, it comes from us. Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it," he said.
Rao was in the Punjab capital to distribute ₹3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the stir against the Centre's three farm laws. KCR also handed over ₹10 lakh each to the families of the martyrs of the Indian Army who lost their Iives fighting Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in 2020.
Rao also lauded the contribution of Punjab to the freedom struggle and bringing a green revolution to the farming sector. "Punjab is a great state," said Rao.
The meeting between the leaders, heading two regional outfits - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)- respectively, assumes significance in the wake of building political equations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the BJP.
“Kejriwal is lucky that he got a chance to serve farmers as they sat on Delhi's borders. We too would always support our farmer brothers and sisters. We cannot bring back those who have died but we are with you in this pain,” Rao said.
“Before Telangana became a state, a lot of farmer issues persisted. Farmers were dying by suicide. We are improving, giving farmers free electricity. The Centre asking us to impose electricity bills, put meters. We would die but not install meters,” KCR added.
Mumbai witnesses spike in gastroenteritis with 2037 cases reported in 2022
Mumbai: A report from the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows a rise in gastroenteritis cases in Mumbai. While in 2020, the city saw 2549 gastroenteritis cases, in 2021 there were 3110 cases. In 2022, till date, the city has already seen 2037 cases in civic-run hospitals. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, however, said the gastroenteritis cases are less when compared to the numbers in pre-Covid days.
Youth arrested for raping girl, forced religious conversion
Kydganj police arrested a youth for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl and marrying her after forcing her to convert to another religion on Saturday night. According to reports, accused lured the minor daughter of a teacher living in the Kydganj area, who hails from Mau in Ghazipur district. It is alleged that Mohd Shahid of Mau lured the minor daughter of the woman around five years back.
'Centre wanted to jail farmers in stadiums, but…': Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre wanted city stadiums to be converted into makeshift jails to house farmers marching into the national capital to protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. Kejriwal said if the farmers entering Delhi had been detained in stadiums, then the farmers' protests would have been limited to a stadium.
Your Space: ‘Pune railway division should hike fine too’
To check congestion following the recent bomb scare incident, Pune railway authorities have increased platform ticket rate from ₹10 to ₹30, starting from May 18. Readers suggest preventive measures at railway premises. Move will check crowding The rise of Pune railway station platform ticket price from ₹10 to ₹30 will make it expensive for passengers. Many people, including passengers, do not even purchase platform tickets.
Delhi’s three civic bodies unified after a decade: What it means
The decade-old trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi - to decentralise urban local governance in the national capital - came to an end Sunday with a unified MCD formally taking charge. A 1992 batch IAS officer, Ashwini Kumar will be the top authority handling the civic affairs till a new House is elected. "Those working on deputation will be repatriated to their parent departments to accommodate employees in the unified MCD," an official told PTI.
