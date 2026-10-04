In Singapore: Saini visits Suntec City to explore infra models for Gurugram convention centre

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday began his Singapore visit with a study tour of Suntec City and learnt about facilities at its convention centre, construction techniques, modern engineering and operational systems as the state government is planning to set up a world-class convention centre in Gurugram.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being welcomed on his arrival in Singapore on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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The CM said that the Haryana government will develop a world-class convention centre spread across 25-acre in Gurugram. He said the study visit of convention facilities developed at Singapore’s Suntec City is significant for understanding international best practices for the project. The proposed convention centre in Gurugram will be equipped with modern technology and engineering to facilitate major international conferences, business meetings, exhibitions and other global-level events, he said.

“The development of a world-class convention centre will further strengthen Gurugram’s international identity and promote investment and business activities in the state. This will have a positive impact on Haryana’s economy,” Saini said, adding that he undertook a detailed study tour of the renowned Suntec City in Singapore and gathered information about the facilities at its convention centre, construction techniques, modern engineering and operational systems.

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{{^usCountry}} Among others accompanying Saini during this visit are industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh; commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) Amit Kumar Agrawal; and director general (industries and commerce) Yash Garg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among others accompanying Saini during this visit are industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh; commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) Amit Kumar Agrawal; and director general (industries and commerce) Yash Garg. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM also highlighted the development plans of the Manesar region. He said that the Haryana government will develop state-of-the-art infrastructure in Manesar along with a large and aesthetically designed park. This will accelerate the overall development of the area and provide people with better civic amenities as well as a green environment.

During the visit, Saini also studied the arrangements at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay related to environmental conservation, preservation of various plant species and advanced water management technologies.

An official spokesperson said that Saini’s visit is “significant” in terms of understanding international best practices in modern urban planning, convention facilities, environmental conservation and water management. “Concrete steps will be taken to implement these practices in Haryana and further develop the state as a more developed, modern and environmentally sustainable state,” the spokesperson said.

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Saini invites Singapore business leaders to invest in Haryana

Saini also took part in a programme organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on Sunday with the objective of promoting investment. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and ambassador of India to Singapore Shilpak Ambule were also present on the occasion.

Industrialists from Singapore and prominent representatives from various sectors also participated in the programme. “The primary objective of the meeting was to further strengthen mutual cooperation and coordination between India and Singapore and take trade and investment relations between the two countries to new heights,” an official spokesperson said.

Saini apprised the participants of Haryana’s investor-friendly policies, industrial potential, infrastructure development and facilities available to investors. He urged representatives of the Singapore business community to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Haryana.

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Discussions were held with the Singaporean business community on further strengthening trade and investment cooperation between India and Singapore. Saini expressed optimism that such dialogues would give a new direction to bilateral cooperation and help develop new opportunities for investment, trade and technological collaboration between the two countries.