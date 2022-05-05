Increase in repo rate by 40 basis points will hit MSMEs: Ludhiana industry
Businessmen running micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial hub expressed shock over Reserve Bank of India’s decision to increase repo rates (the rate at which Central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks) from 40 basis points to 4.4%, and said the hike will adversely affect the sector.
In a surprise media briefing on Wednesday, The RBI had announced that the new rates will come into effect immediately. Industrialists said, “Under the new rates, the cost for consumable durables, two-wheelers, cars, and commercial vehicles (95% of which are sold through financing routes) will be severely impacted as the increase in rate will adversely affect demand.”
Repo rates have been increased for the first time since 2018. “The demand for these goods is already low as compared to previous years. The post-Covid market has not recovered, and the low demand will further affect MSMEs,” said Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU).
“Hike in raw material and commodity prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the spread of Covid in China and other countries has created scarcity of metals and minerals. Import-export have been severely affected due to unavailability of containers,” he said.
“MSMEs are largely dependent on finance from banks and other financial institutes, and they also get fiscal support under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme. Rise in interest rate will adversely affect MSMEs, and their profitability will be reduced. Around 60% MSMEs are already in stress,” Ahuja said, adding that Sensex and Nifty were also down by 3%, which indicate investors were also unhappy with the development.
CICU, in its letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, urged the government to take steps to reduce price of steel, raw material, and commodities to bring down the inflation rate.
-
Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest
Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list. Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.
-
STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
-
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Shena Aggarwal, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday. She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district's deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner.
-
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra. A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.
