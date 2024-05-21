Independent who fought Chandigarh MC polls joins AAP

Ravi Singh, who contested the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections as an Independent candidate from Ward number 29, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his entire team on Monday. Ravi Singh said, “During the tenure of the BJP, it has become very difficult for the poor to live in Chandigarh city. BJP Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has not redressed the grievances of the poor in the last 10 years and the city has been left in a bad condition.” (HT file)

On joining the AAP, Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman of Punjab water supply and sewerage board and co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh, welcomed Ravi Singh.

Ahluwalia said the AAP family is continuously growing in Chandigarh. “The people of Chandigarh are extremely unhappy with the last 10 years of the BJP’s tenure. The party takes votes from people by making false promises during elections and later abandons them. But now the people of Chandigarh have become aware and this time the people are not going to fall prey to the false promises of the BJP,” he said.