 Independent who fought Chandigarh MC polls joins AAP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Independent who fought Chandigarh MC polls joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2024 06:18 AM IST

On joining the AAP, Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman of Punjab water supply and sewerage board and co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh, welcomed Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh, who contested the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections as an Independent candidate from Ward number 29, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his entire team on Monday.

Ravi Singh said, “During the tenure of the BJP, it has become very difficult for the poor to live in Chandigarh city. BJP Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has not redressed the grievances of the poor in the last 10 years and the city has been left in a bad condition.” (HT file)
Ravi Singh said, “During the tenure of the BJP, it has become very difficult for the poor to live in Chandigarh city. BJP Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has not redressed the grievances of the poor in the last 10 years and the city has been left in a bad condition.” (HT file)

On joining the AAP, Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman of Punjab water supply and sewerage board and co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh, welcomed Ravi Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh said, “During the tenure of the BJP, it has become very difficult for the poor to live in Chandigarh city. BJP Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has not redressed the grievances of the poor in the last 10 years and the city has been left in a bad condition.”

Ahluwalia said the AAP family is continuously growing in Chandigarh. “The people of Chandigarh are extremely unhappy with the last 10 years of the BJP’s tenure. The party takes votes from people by making false promises during elections and later abandons them. But now the people of Chandigarh have become aware and this time the people are not going to fall prey to the false promises of the BJP,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Independent who fought Chandigarh MC polls joins AAP

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On