India-Japan final puts Mohali traffic arrangements to test

Inaugurated on September 27, 2013, by then Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Phase 9, Mohali, was developed to strengthen Punjab’s hockey infrastructure and provide players with world-class facilities.

After India defeated South Korea in Wednesday’s semi-final, the hosts have secured a place in Thursday’s final against Japan. (HT File)

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Despite being operational for more than a decade, it had not hosted an international hockey tournament before the ongoing Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026.

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The tournament marks a significant milestone for the venue, with Mohali hosting the knockout stage of the continental championship for the first time. After India defeated South Korea in Wednesday’s semi-final, the hosts have secured a place in Thursday’s final against Japan.Whereas, the third match will see South Korea take on Malaysia.. Both matches will be played at the Phase 9 stadium on November 5

The international matches have also brought the stadium and its surrounding roads into the spotlight. On Wednesday, the India-South Korea semi-final drew spectators towards the Phase 9 sports complex, resulting in increased traffic movement and localised congestion on roads leading to the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic was particularly slow around the stadium approach roads and adjoining areas, as police personnel managed spectator movement, security checks and vehicle entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic was particularly slow around the stadium approach roads and adjoining areas, as police personnel managed spectator movement, security checks and vehicle entry. {{/usCountry}}

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The evening rush also coincided with regular commuter traffic, adding to pressure on the surrounding road network.With two more crucial matches lined up on Thursday, traffic management is expected to remain a major challenge.

Mohali Police have identified the two main approach roads leading to the stadium, the PCA Light Point and adjoining stretches around the PCA cricket stadium and hockey stadium as key focus areas for traffic regulation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said police have allocated multiple designated parking areas to accommodate spectators and ensure that vehicles do not create congestion around the stadium.

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“Multiple parking areas have been allocated for spectators. I appeal to people to avoid these roads tomorrow to prevent congestion,” he said.

The neighbouring IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium complex is being used as a major parking facility for hockey spectators, reversing the usual arrangement during cricket matches.Police have deployed personnel and barricades to regulate vehicle movement, manage pedestrian traffic and facilitate the movement of teams and dignitaries.

Commuters travelling through Phase 9, Phase 10 and adjoining sectors have been advised to avoid the stadium approach roads during match hours and use alternative routes. For Mohali, the tournament is not just the stadium’s first international hockey assignment but also a test of the city’s ability to manage large crowds and traffic movement during a major sporting event.

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