India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat must begin from its villages: Himachal governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has ushered India into a new era of development, self-reliance and technological advancement, strengthening the nation’s position on the global stage, said Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday.

Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta felicitates a tourism development officer with an excellence award in Bilaspur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the historic International Lavi Fair at Rampur in Shimla district, Gupta said that the PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 represents a collective national commitment requiring the active participation of every citizen.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“A developed India cannot be built through efforts in Delhi alone. It will be built in our villages, through the prosperity of our farmers, the skills of our artisans and the determination of our youth. When our villages prosper and our people become self-reliant, the dream of Viksit Bharat will become a reality,” he said.

Highlighting the central government’s initiatives for economic empowerment, the governor said that programmes such as PM Vishwakarma, Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana and other self-employment initiatives were creating opportunities for artisans, small entrepreneurs and young people to achieve financial independence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged the youth to take advantage of these initiatives and aspire to become job creators rather than merely job seekers. Emphasising upon the PM’s Vocal for Local initiative, the governor made a special appeal to every visitor to purchase at least one locally manufactured product during the fair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the youth to take advantage of these initiatives and aspire to become job creators rather than merely job seekers. Emphasising upon the PM’s Vocal for Local initiative, the governor made a special appeal to every visitor to purchase at least one locally manufactured product during the fair. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kangra tourism development officer gets excellence award

Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman was honoured with the National Excellence Award by the governor for his contribution to administrative services.

The event was organised by the Ladli Foundation, Himachal Rainbow Star Club and Govind Sagar Adventure and Water Sports Association. The ‘Indian Excellence Awards-2026’ ceremony was organised in Bilaspur district to honour distinguished individuals who have made outstanding and inspiring contributions in various fields of society and nation-building.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta attended the event as the chief guest, while cabinet minister Rajesh Dharmani was present as the special guest. Ladli Foundation state president Shalu Akhtar said Dhiman had consistently worked at the grassroots level in the public interest, ensuring that government welfare schemes reached the people.