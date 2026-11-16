Inmate booked after narcotics recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

A prisoner was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after jail authorities recovered three suspected narcotic substances from his possession during a search upon his return from parole at Ludhiana Central Jail.

The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Aggar Nagar Enclave. (HT)

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According to a complaint lodged by Jaspreet, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, the jail staff recovered 330 grams of a substance suspected to be charas, 80 grams of a black-coloured substance suspected to be opium and 60 grams of a white powder-like substance from the prisoner.

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The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Aggar Nagar Enclave.

The Division Number 7 police registered an FIR under Sections 18 and 22 of the NDPS Act, read with Sections 61 and 85, and Sections 48(2) and 48(3) of the Punjab Prisoners and Correctional Services Act, 2026.

ASI Davinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police would seek a production warrant to question the accused about the source of the suspected narcotics and how he managed to bring them into the prison.

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