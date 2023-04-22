Inmate attacks fellow prisoner in Ludhiana central jail, creates ruckus

An inmate, facing charges of drug peddling, allegedly assaulted a fellow prisoner over a petty issue, created ruckus in the jail and misbehaved with officials at the central jail here, police said on Friday. an FIR under sections 353 , 506, 323 and 160 of the IPC, section 45 of the Prison Act has been lodged at Division number 7 police station. (HT File Photo)

The accused, identified as Amritpreet Singh alias Robby, also injured himself by smashing his head against the door of a barrack and threatened to commit suicide.

Assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh, the complainant, said that on intervening night of April 17 and 18 Amritpreet assaulted another inmate Amrit Singh of Chak Mafi village of Samrala with his ‘kara’ (metal bracelet) over a petty issue and injured him.

On April 18, when assistant superintendent Sarwan Singh was taking both the inmates to the office of additional jail Superintendent Balvir Singh, Amritpreet misbehaved with him and hit himself on his head with a brick. The accused created ruckus and also threatened him of filing a writ petition against the jail staff at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The complainant stated that the accused misbehaved with the additional jail superintendent. When the staff shifted him to some other cell, the accused smashed his head against the door of the cell and injured himself. The accused also threatened to commit suicide.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 160 (committing affray) of the IPC, section 45 of the Prison Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station. The police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning.

Amritpreet, who is a resident of Dittupur Jattan village in Patiala, has been lodged in the jail since January 2020. He and his live-in partner were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range for drug peddling. The STF had recovered 560 gm heroin from their possession.