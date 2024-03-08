 Interstate drug module busted in Patiala: Four, including three women, held with 9kg charas - Hindustan Times
Interstate drug module busted in Patiala: Four, including three women, held with 9kg charas

Interstate drug module busted in Patiala: Four, including three women, held with 9kg charas

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 08, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Patiala police arrest 4 members of an inter-state drug module, including 3 women, recover 9kg of charas. Accused from Bihar had been peddling drugs in Punjab.

Patiala police on Thursday busted an inter-state drug module with the arrest of its four members, including three women and recovered 9kg of charas, officials said.

Police said acting on a tip-off that members of an active drug module are expected to enter Punjab via Rajpura to hand over the contraband to their associates check-posts was laid at various spots.

The police team, led by SHO Rajpura Gursewak Singh, stopped a bus at the check-post set up near GM Resort, Basantpura and arrested four persons. “Two suspicious women, who were carrying a bag, tried to slip away from the back door of the bus. However, the police team promptly nabbed them and recovered 4kg of charas,” a senior police officer, said.

Similarly, two other members of the module were arrested with 5kg of charas from another check post laid near Jashan Hotel, Uppalheri. The arrested accused have been identified as Kusum Devi, Guniya Devi, Ram Geya, Ranjita, and Ranju Kumari. Police informed that all the accused were residents of Bihar.

Providing more details, Patiala police said that the preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that they had been peddling drugs for a long time to their associates in Punjab.

