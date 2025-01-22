Interview: I understand struggles of a common citizen, says Ludhiana mayor

The city’s seventh mayor, Inderjit Kaur, the first woman to hold the post, says her perspective is grounded due to humble background and she understand the struggles of a common citizen. Ludhiana mayor Inderjit Kaur (HT Photo)

Inderjit Kaur, a former school principal and resident of Subhash Nagar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2018 and does not have a political lineage.

Kaur’s journey to the helm of the city’s administration is as inspiring as it is groundbreaking. The mayor says she is driven by a desire to serve the public and address civic issues.

Mayor Kaur says she is focused on rejuvenating the city, ensuring efficient governance and addressing core issues such as encroachment, waste management and infrastructure development. In an interview with HT, she shares her vision, priorities and plans for the city while reflecting on her journey to the position.

Being elected as Ludhiana’s first woman mayor what are your primary priorities for the city?

My main priorities are rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah, making Ludhiana a garbage and encroachment-free city and ensuring efficient governance. I want to ensure that officers and employees are at their offices to serve the citizens. Public service must be prompt and accessible.

Coming from a non-political background, how has your journey shaped your approach to leadership?

Coming from a humble background with no prior political experience, my perspective is grounded in understanding the struggles of a common citizen. Before entering politics, I worked as a school principal, which taught me discipline and the importance of addressing people’s concerns. As the mayor, I aim to use this experience to serve Ludhiana effectively and ensure every resident feels heard.

How do you plan to address public grievances regarding absentee officers and delays in services?

I have noticed that residents face harassment when they cannot find officers at their desks. To address this, I will ensure that all officers and employees are punctual. For roles that include public dealing, lunch breaks will be scheduled in rotation so that there is always someone available to assist visitors.

Encroachment is a significant issue in Ludhiana. What will your approach be to tackle it?

Encroachment is indeed a challenge. My approach will be balanced and humane. While removing encroachments is necessary for the city’s development, I assure residents that no one will be harassed. All actions will be carried out in a way that benefits the public and considers their needs.

You have talked about equitable development in all wards. What specific issues do you aim to address?

I will focus on resolving issues such as fleecing at parking lots, ensuring proper road construction, providing potable water and upgrading the sewerage system. My goal is to ensure that no ward is left behind.

How do you see your win inspiring other women to enter politics?

I hope my journey inspires women to step forward and take leadership roles. It is important for women to believe in their potential and take an active part in politics and governance. With the support of my family and party, I have proven that it is possible to balance personal life and public service. I hope many more women follow this path.