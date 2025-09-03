Interview | ‘OPS, raising retirement age our priorities’

Q: What is going to be your first priority after taking over? AS Naura (Keshav SIngh/HT)

A: My first priority is the pay fixation for the dental institute faculty. Their promotions have been stuck due to some issues flagged in the audit. We will also work on enhancing the retirement age of the faculty and provide them with the option of opting for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Q: What steps are you going to take for early senate elections?

A: The senate is a democratic body, and we are in favour of such bodies working independently. After Covid, the previous election was also delayed, and the matter had even gone to court. We will work with all stakeholders to find a solution.

Q: Off late, PUTA has been facing allegations of toeing the line of PU authorities. Your comments.

A: PUTA is a body meant for the welfare of teachers. For this, we have to hold dialogues with the PU authorities. This approach has reaped fruits in the form of the release of pending arrears from the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission and a record number of 400 Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions. It is important to work towards such outcomes.

Q: OBC reservation has seen widespread protests. What are you going to do for its early implementation?

A: As per my information, the university has already prepared a proposal for this and sent it to the education ministry. Whatever reservation is offered by the Constitution should be implemented, and we will follow up on this.

Q: PUTA’s demand for the old pension scheme for all faculty has not been accepted. How are you going to ensure it is accepted?

A: States like Himachal Pradesh have given teachers employed after 2004 the option to opt for the OPS. However, in Chandigarh, the Centre’s approval for this will be needed. A new Unified Pension Scheme has also been started, and we will get the teaching community’s approval on this before charting the next course of action.

Q: How will you address the issue of pending promotion cases?

A: We will work with the authorities so that pending cases can be regularly cleared. As new teachers become eligible for CAS promotions, it is usually done for multiple teachers together, and we will ensure that no one misses out on their promotions.