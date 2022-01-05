ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Thailand’s Tararudee wins round 2 tie

Second seed L Tararudee of Thailand and Pushti Laddha of India won their respective girls’ U-18 second round matches during the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.

L Taradudee beat Suryanshi 6-1, 6-3 while Pushti outplayed S Amireddy 6-2, 6-1 to move ahead in the tournament. In another girls’ U-18 second round match, Janani Ramesh overpowered Vanya Arora 6-1, 6-1.

Due to wet conditions, only one match was played in the boys’ U-18 category, where Aryan Shah defeated qualifier Deep Munim 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets.

Results (main draw)

Boys’ U-18 second round): Aryan Shah (IND) [8] bt. Deep Munim (IND) (Q) 6-0, 6-2;

Girls U-18 second round: Pushti Laddha (IND) (Q) bt. S Amireddy (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Janani Ramesh (IND) (Q) bt. Vanya Arora (IND) 6-1, 6-1; L Tararudee (THA) [2] bt. Suryanshi (IND) (Q) 6-1, 6-3.