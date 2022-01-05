Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Thailand’s Tararudee wins round 2 tie
Second seed L Tararudee of Thailand and Pushti Laddha of India won their respective girls’ U-18 second round matches during the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday
The ITF World Juniors tennis tournament is being played at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. (Representative image)
Second seed L Tararudee of Thailand and Pushti Laddha of India won their respective girls’ U-18 second round matches during the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.

L Taradudee beat Suryanshi 6-1, 6-3 while Pushti outplayed S Amireddy 6-2, 6-1 to move ahead in the tournament. In another girls’ U-18 second round match, Janani Ramesh overpowered Vanya Arora 6-1, 6-1.

Due to wet conditions, only one match was played in the boys’ U-18 category, where Aryan Shah defeated qualifier Deep Munim 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets.

Results (main draw)

Boys’ U-18 second round): Aryan Shah (IND) [8] bt. Deep Munim (IND) (Q) 6-0, 6-2;

Girls U-18 second round: Pushti Laddha (IND) (Q) bt. S Amireddy (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Janani Ramesh (IND) (Q) bt. Vanya Arora (IND) 6-1, 6-1; L Tararudee (THA) [2] bt. Suryanshi (IND) (Q) 6-1, 6-3.

