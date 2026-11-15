Jagir Kaur to rejoin SAD in Kapurthala on November 15

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will re-induct former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Sunday, marking her second return to the party in two years following her association with the breakaway faction, SAD (Punar Surjit).

This will be Jagir Kaur’s second return to the party in two years following her association with the breakaway faction, SAD (Punar Surjit). (HT File)

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Kaur’s rejoining, originally scheduled for November 13, was deferred due to the unavailability of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

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Sukhbir will reach Begowal in Kapurthala, the home town of the four-time SGPC president and former cabinet minister, on Sunday for the re-induction ceremony.

Kaur was expelled from the SAD in November 2022 after refusing to withdraw from the SGPC presidential election, which she eventually lost to the party’s official nominee, Harjinder Singh Dhami. She rejoined the SAD in March 2024, only to part ways with the party once again and join hands with Giani Harpreet Singh and other rebel leaders to form the SAD (Punar Surjit) in August 2025.

More than a year later, she recently announced her decision to return to the Badal-led SAD, stating that the objective behind forming the Punar Surjit group had not been achieved. She also pointed out that the faction had yet to be registered with the Election Commission of India.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhbir meets Rajewal, seeks farmers’ support {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhbir meets Rajewal, seeks farmers’ support {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhbir on Saturday met Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal at his Chandigarh residence. During the one-hour meeting, the SAD president requested the farm leader’s support for the upcoming assembly polls, while the latter sought to understand the party’s agenda for Punjab.

During the day, Sukhbir also met nearly two dozen halqa in-charges from districts Sangrur, Ludhiana and Faridkot, taking feedback for devising the party’s poll strategy.