Amritsar: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was brought to his native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Saturday under a three-hour custodial parole to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh with family members during the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, at his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT) more less

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Accompanied by a heavy police escort, Amritpal arrived at his house at 12 noon and paid floral tributes to his grandmother, who died on November 8 at the age of 84.

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Punjab Police made elaborate security arrangements in compliance with judicial directives, ensuring the peaceful conduct of the last rites.

After spending about one-and-a-half hours at his house, Amritpal led the funeral procession to the cremation site outside the village. He was accompanied by senior leaders of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and family members, including his father Tarsem Singh, who lit the funeral pyre.

Scores of his supporters gathered along the procession route, showering him with flowers and raising slogans of ‘Sat Sri Akal’. While Amritpal accepted their wishes with folded hands, stringent conditions imposed by the state barred him from addressing the media or the public.

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{{^usCountry}} His legal counsel, Karamvir Singh Pannu, termed these restrictions a suppression of his constitutional rights, especially considering his status as an elected member of Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His legal counsel, Karamvir Singh Pannu, termed these restrictions a suppression of his constitutional rights, especially considering his status as an elected member of Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

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Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the police had put in place robust law-and-order and traffic management measures to coordinate with judicial directives.

After the completion of the last rites, Amritpal Singh was taken back into police custody and left for Amritsar at 2:35pm.

Amritpal has been in custody since his arrest in February 2023 from Moga’s Rode village, following a clash at the Ajnala police station. His detention under the National Security Act (NSA) was extended in April 2024 and again in April 2025.

He recently moved the Supreme Court challenging the latest extension of his detention. The gathering in Jallupur Khera remained peaceful throughout the event.

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