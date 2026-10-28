Jakhar writes to Shah, seeks NIA probe into drug-gangster nexus

Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar has written to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into drug trafficking, gangsters and international arms networks allegedly operating in Punjab.

In his letter dated October 26, Jakhar referenced specific incidents claiming they demonstrate government complicity in the illicit trade. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his letter dated October 26, Jakhar referenced specific incidents claiming they demonstrate government complicity in the illicit trade.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He highlighted a case involving the seizure of four kilograms of heroin from individuals in Bathinda district in 2023. Jakhar claimed that the investigation revealed the heroin was ordered by an inmate in Ferozepur jail, who had previously been convicted of murder and was serving a 20-year sentence, with seven other cases against him.

Jakhar alleged that certain individuals within the police, along with others, facilitated parole for him in April 2024, which enabled him to escape to Dubai.

He claimed that this individual is now operating a network involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and gangster activity from Dubai, with operations stretching from Abohar to Ludhiana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing another case, Jakhar wrote that a constable with the Punjab government’s anti-drone unit had recently been arrested and 25kg of heroin had been recovered from him. Jakhar alleged that the constable confessed to arranging 24 additional deliveries of similar substances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing another case, Jakhar wrote that a constable with the Punjab government’s anti-drone unit had recently been arrested and 25kg of heroin had been recovered from him. Jakhar alleged that the constable confessed to arranging 24 additional deliveries of similar substances. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The BJP leader alleged that those involved in these activities are trafficking not only heroin but also bringing weapons from Pakistan. He said these incidents indicate a connection between the trade of weapons and drugs from Pakistan, linked to drug-related offences and extortion activities.

He called for a time-bound NIA investigation into both incidents, saying that the arrival of weapons and drugs from Pakistan is a matter of national security.