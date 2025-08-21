Guru Jambheshwar Varsity reeling under financial crisis: Sampat Singh

Singh said that the university’s total estimated expenditure—both capital and revenue—for the current fiscal year is ₹415 crore and it threatens the existence of the university.
Former Haryana finance minister and senior Congress leader Sampat Singh on Wednesday said that Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology is facing an acute financial crisis with a staggering budget deficit of ₹294.92 crore.
Addressing media in Hisar, Sampat Singh said that the Haryana government had provided ₹140 crore in grant-in-aid to the varsity in 2023–24. He expressed surprise that the state government has allocated a loan of only ₹95 crore in its budget for the current financial year.
“The total estimated revenue for the university in 2025–26 stands at just ₹194.11 crore, including internal receipts, income from distance education and self-financing programmes, and grants from state and central government bodies. Revenue streams have been declining and the self-financing schemes, originally launched to boost income, are expected to generate only ₹21.11 crore this year—against an estimated expenditure of ₹41.45 crore,” he added.
