Jammu and Kashmir: Mirwaiz seeks job reservation policy based on justice

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday threw his weight behind the open merit candidates demanding rationalisation of recently amended reservation policy, seeking a policy based on justice. Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

Mirwaiz took to social networking site X to express his desire to join the protest of students against the reservation policy.

“The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the general /open merit category. Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support open merit students association @OMSA_JK sit in protest,” he wrote.

Mirwaiz said that he would raise the issue at Jamia Masjid.

“Would be part of it(protest) if authorities allowed. My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in Jama Masjid whenever permitted to go,” he said.

The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category to below 40% in jobs and admissions, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories over 60%. The policy triggered anger and protests by the politicians and the open merit candidates.