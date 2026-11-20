Former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring joined former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “Jawani Sambhal” Cycle Yatra in Khanna on Thursday evening, hours after announcing his own “Insaaf March” from Ludhiana. The two leaders, who had been engaged in a prolonged tussle for political supremacy within the state Congress, shared the stage and the road.

The two leaders, who had been engaged in a prolonged tussle for political supremacy within the state Congress, shared the stage and the road. (HT Photo)

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Warring joined Channi’s yatra at Beeja village and pedalled nearly 14 km to Khanna alongside All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh and other senior leaders including Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Congress leader and actor Raj Babbar also joined the yatra at Payal before it culminated in a public rally in Khanna.

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Addressing the concluding rally, Warring declared that the Punjab Congress was united. “Whatever we are today is because of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. It is our responsibility to fight for our party and the people of Punjab. It does not matter whether the party president is Warring, Pargat or someone else. We are united for Punjab and will fight together to remove the AAP government,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Praising Warring, Pilot said, “I have heard you a lot. You have been an MP, MLA and minister and held several positions. Today, you have spoken like a leader.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising Warring, Pilot said, “I have heard you a lot. You have been an MP, MLA and minister and held several positions. Today, you have spoken like a leader.” {{/usCountry}}

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The developments came after months of differences between Warring and Channi, with the latter’s supporters projecting him as the party’s chief ministerial face and a potential replacement for Warring as PPCC chief. The Congress high command, however, appointed Pargat Singh as the new state president.

Warring had initially stayed away from Channi’s cycle yatra, which began from Chamkaur Sahib on November 12 and passed through Ludhiana on November 13. His loyalists and former Ludhiana MLAs Rakesh Pandey, Kuldip Vaid, Surinder Dawar and Sanjay Talwar had also skipped it.

However, while announcing his ‘Insaaf March’ earlier on Thursday, Warring dismissed questions about infighting, saying all Congress leaders were campaigning on different issues. Warring announced that his march would begin on November 21 at Chaura Bazar in Ludhiana and cover major towns, including Zira, Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar. It would continue until polling in Punjab.

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Responding to a question about the presence of a repeat offender facing 16 FIRs on the stage alongside Charanjit Singh Channi in Ludhiana on November 13, Warring said that he would bring any such instance to the notice of the Congress high command. His remarks came after gangster Shubham Mota, who is facing multiple cases and is currently out on bail, was allegedly seen sharing the stage with Channi.

Warring accused the AAP government of failing to tackle drugs, gangsterism and deteriorating law and order.

The Congress has already sounded its poll bugle with Rahul Gandhi’s November 4 rally in Sangrur, followed by the “Punjab Mangda Jawab” bus campaign and Channi’s cycle yatra.