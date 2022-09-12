JEE Advanced: Chinmay tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 42
A total of six students from Chandigarh tricity made it to the Top 100 in the JEE Advanced results announced by the National Testing Agency on Sunday morning
Chinmay Khokar has emerged as the tricity topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced with an all-India rank (AIR) of 42.
A total of six students from the tricity made it to the Top 100 in the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday morning.
A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Chinmay scored 256 out of 360 marks. The 18-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering (CSE) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Fond of Pokeman, he also likes playing football.
Speaking about his preparation, Chinmay said, “I trusted my teachers and their experience, and studied 10-11 hours a day to crack the exam.”
His mother Sonia Chaudhary is a teacher and father Vikrant Khokar is the branch manager of a private company, Transfer India. His elder brother Adit is studying at IIT Kanpur.
On his inspiration, he said it came from his elder brother and then his friends, all of whom were preparing for the exam.
Second in the tricity is Harsh Jakhar, a student of Bal Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, who got an AIR of 48.
The 18-year-old lives in Sector 35 with his parents PK Jakhar and Paramjeet Kaur, who are executive engineer-level officers with BSNL, Chandigarh.
Holding a keen interest in computers since childhood, he wants to pursue CSE from IIT Delhi. On improving his rank from AIR 336 in JEE Main, Harsh said, “As I found mathematics hard, I spent considerable time on improving on it, which led to the big jump between my JEE Main and Advanced ranks. Anyone aspiring to clear the exam should study all subjects consistently.”
Another student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Anirudh Garg, scored AIR 50.
The 18-year-old is a resident of Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, and aims to study CSE at IIT Bombay. Both his parents are doctors. His father Dr Vishal Garg is assistant director with Punjab Health System Corporation, and mother Dr Neena Garg is a doctor at Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali. Anirudh said his love for mathematics and his elder sister Sanya Garg, who is pursuing electrical engineering from BITS Pilani, motivated him to pursue engineering.
Nivesh Aggarwal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, got AIR 60. His father Amit Aggarwal is the regional head of a private bank and his mother Monika Aggarwal is a homemaker.
Twin brothers Somya and Soumil Bansal who had figured in Top 100 in JEE Main repeated the feat in JEE Advanced as well.
Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Modern Housing Complex, Soumil got AIR 69 and Somya got AIR 92. They said getting a good result in JEE Main had pushed them to perform well in JEE Advanced as well.
“JEE Main is formula-based, while JEE Advanced requires more accuracy. We had solved a lot of practice papers as part of our preparation,” they said. The twins, who have always studied together, now aim to continue the tradition at IIT Delhi.
