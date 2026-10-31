Jhota murder: Insaaf Committee to gherao CM’s Sangrur house on Nov 5

The Insaaf Committee that has been protesting since October 13 seeking justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, who was shot dead in broad daylight on October 13 in Mansa, on Friday announced a gherao of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on November 5.

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh during a protest seeking justice for Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on Friday. (HT)

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Addressing a press conference in Mansa, the committee leadership said that several unions of farmers, farm labourers, employees and panthic bodies joined a meeting on Friday for the next course of action in the agitation.

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It announced the withdrawal of an earlier call to stage a 24-hour sit-in outside the residences of the AAP legislators on Saturday.

Sharing details of the meeting, farmer union leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that besides the main demands — resignation of the CM and the state police chief Gaurav Yadav — the Insaaf Committee demands immediate release of committee leaders held by the Mansa police on Tuesday.

Pargat joins protest in Mansa

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Friday joined protesters demanding justice for Jhota.

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{{^usCountry}} He also slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government, saying that it remains busy with advertisements and hollow claims when Punjab’s youth are falling victim to drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government, saying that it remains busy with advertisements and hollow claims when Punjab’s youth are falling victim to drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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Questioning the government’s claims on its action against drugs, he asked, “If drugs are being eradicated, what about families being devastated every day?”

During his visit to Mansa, Pargat also stopped by the residence of Daljit Singh in Bhamme Kalan village.Thirty-five-year-old Daljit was found dead in Mansa on Monday, with his family claiming that he died of a drug overdose. Police have countered the claims and booked a murder case against three individuals.