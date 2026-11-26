Farmers protesting against the high-voltage transmission line project formed a 10-member committee on Wednesday to decide the next course of their agitation. The panel was formed at a panchayat in Jind’s Dhanda Kheri village.

The protest centres on an alleged disparity in compensation for land used to install transmission towers. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The farmers warned that if the government failed to resolve the compensation dispute through talks by Thursday, a panchayat would be convened after Friday to announce further action, including filling the pits dug for installing transmission towers.

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Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders said several farmers’ organisations already had a programme scheduled for Thursday and a decision on intensifying the agitation would be taken after that.

The protest centres on an alleged disparity in compensation for land used to install transmission towers. BKU district president Binder Nubandar claimed farmers in Jind were being offered ₹50 lakh per acre, against ₹1.26 crore per acre in Hisar.

He said Jind falls within the National Capital Region (NCR), where residents pay additional taxes and face restrictions on the use of older vehicles, yet farmers were being offered much lower compensation than their counterparts in Hisar.

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{{^usCountry}} Demanding compensation at par with the Hisar rate, Nubandar said farmers would not allow the project to proceed until their demand was accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demanding compensation at par with the Hisar rate, Nubandar said farmers would not allow the project to proceed until their demand was accepted. {{/usCountry}}

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