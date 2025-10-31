J&K assembly autumn session: Chaos in assembly after BJP MLAs walkout over demand for discussion on flood damage

Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed chaotic scenes during Question Hour on Thursday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members protested in the House charging the government of being “unconcerned” about the issues being faced by the flood affected people and also alleging prevalence of corruption in the UT, before ultimately staging a walkout. BJP MLAs marshalled out for protesting the rejection of their adjournment motion in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

As the House convened on the fifth day of its autumn session, BJP members sought adjournment motion and discussion on the people affected by floods in August, mostly in areas of Jammu and also reminded the House of the BJP resolution over the issue which was not taken up on Wednesday.

Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that he has rejected the adjournment motion but said that he will find a way to allow them to speak after the question hour.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma stood up and said that the “important issue” of floods was not discussed in the House even after four days. “Time was exhausted in one resolution so that the important resolution can’t be brought up. This is very unfortunate as the most important issue was of flood affected people. People are keeping an eye on what we talk about in the assembly. What arrangements are made for the people ? And our performance in the assembly in these four days. The way the government has behaved; least bothered and unconcerned. The most important issue in J&K was floods which was not discussed here,” Sharma said.

He said that one of their members had brought an adjournment motion so that some seriousness is shown. “But the way the speaker today said he disallowed it. That means you didn’t disallow our adjournment motion, you put the expectation of flood affected in the dustbin. It is unfortunate and if the government is not serious towards the flood affected people, we will stage a walkout from this house,” Sharma alleged.

Speaker, in reply, said, “I said that they can put their views after the question hour. I didn’t disallow.”

“You want to close this house and the government wants to run away...There has also been an issue of corruption. There has been a report in a newspaper today about corruption in a department,” Sharma said further which triggered the ire of ruling party MLA who responded back.

While BJP members shouted slogans against the government, Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary retorted back at the BJP saying “Chor Machaye Shor”. Other NC MLAs also joined in support of Choudhary.

Meanwhile, all the BJP MLAs climbed down to the first row shouting slogans.

NC MLA from Hazratbal Salman Sagar responded to the BJP’s corruption charge on government. “Give account of the years from 2014 to 2024,” he said alluding to BJP-PDP government and then governor’s rule in J&K.

BJP MLA from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar attempted to enter the well of the house and was pushed back by the marshals. At-least two BJP MLAs RS Pathani and Sunil Bhardwaj climbed onto the benches and jumped into the well of the house and were ultimately marshalled out of the house while other BJP members thumped the benches and some climbed on them shouting slogans.

Speaker allowed the question hour to continue. Meanwhile, the BJP members continued shouting slogans.

NC MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, while raising a question regarding compensation for crop losses to fruit growers, also charged at the BJP members, “When the PM didn’t release any money (for flood victims), then what will be provided to them... Go to PM and request him for a package here,” he asked the LoP.

NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi said that his constituency of Pampore was the most affected region due to recent floods in Kashmir valley. “ What happened to ₹80,000 crore PM package, we couldn’t find out till now,” he said while responding to BJP MLAs.

Almost half of the BJP MLAs returned within minutes of the beginning of zero hour while the remaining also returned after the Speaker allowed discussion on flood affected areas of UT.