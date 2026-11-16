J&K Congress chief’s theory on slain SPOs sparks row

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Sunday alleged that there are various angles in the killings of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, alleging that one theory says they were killed in “friendly fire by the army, which mistook them for militants”. The allegations drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which demanded legal action against Karra over his remarks.

He claimed that the other story “being propagated by BJP” is that they were killed by militants. (HT File)

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Karra, while talking to media, condemned the incident of killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, demanding that the police must investigate all the angles apart from the militancy angle.

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“The incident is condemnable whoever has done it. However, there are many questions surrounding the incident. I talked to the district president of Kishtwar, and the details I got from there—although it depends on the investigation—are that the two had gone hunting. They had guns with them. In Wadwan and its adjoining areas, there are two security pickets. While going there, they had crossed both pickets comfortably, but upon their return, because of their civilian dress, the army mistook them for militants and fired on them. This is one story,” Karra alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that the other story “being propagated by BJP” is that they were killed by militants. “We have demanded that, if there is an angle of militancy, it be properly investigated, but other angles should also be investigated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that the other story “being propagated by BJP” is that they were killed by militants. “We have demanded that, if there is an angle of militancy, it be properly investigated, but other angles should also be investigated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, BJP strongly condemned the statement of Karra, demanding strict legal action against him for making “irresponsible, provocative and demoralising” remarks against the army.

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Karra’s statement was extremely serious and amounted to casting aspersions on the professionalism and conduct of the security forces without establishing facts.

He said such statements from a senior political leader were unacceptable, particularly at a time when security personnel were performing challenging duties to safeguard the lives of people and maintain peace in J&K.

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“Making unverified allegations against the army and questioning its conduct is not political accountability; it is an attempt to undermine the morale of our security forces. The army has made enormous sacrifices in protecting the nation, and its personnel deserve respect, not politically motivated insinuations,” Thakur said.

He demanded that the authorities examine Karra’s remarks and initiate appropriate legal proceedings under relevant provisions of law, if the statement is found to attract criminal liability.

“Nobody is above the law, irrespective of political position. If someone has credible evidence, they should approach the competent authorities and seek a fair investigation instead of making sweeping allegations before the media. Such statements can damage public confidence and demoralise forces operating in difficult circumstances,” he said.

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