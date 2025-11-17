J&K counter-intelligence team grills Rohtak doctor

A day after counter-intelligence teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police questioned a Rohtak doctor, Priyanka Sharma, in Anantnag’s Malaknag area in connection with the ‘white -collar’ terror module, her family members on Sunday said that she has no connection with terror activities. A day after counter-intelligence teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police questioned a Rohtak doctor, Priyanka Sharma, in Anantnag’s Malaknag area in connection with the ‘white -collar’ terror module, her family members on Sunday said that she has no connection with terror activities. (PTI File)

Interacting with the media at their house in Rohtak’s Janta Colony, Priyanka’s brother Bharat Sharma, who is a clerk at Sonepat depot in Haryana roadways, said that his sister Dr Priyanka, a medical officer at Jhajjar’s Dighal community, has been pursuing postgraduation in medicine from government medical college in Anantnag after taking leave in 2023.

“Around 9 pm on Saturday, I was talking to her on video call when she suddenly told me that some investigators had reached her hostel in Anantnag and the phone was disconnected. After some time, my brother-in-law, Dr Anirudh Sharma, a doctor in Bhiwani, called me and told me that some agency officials have picked up Priyanka for questioning. Later in the night, Priyanka called us and informed us that investigators have taken her mobile phone and the same was sent for forensic examination,” he added.

He said that the investigators have asked his sister about links with Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, who is accused in the terror case, and she told them that he was her senior in the same college and department.

“She has nothing to do with this case. She knew Adeel as he was her senior in the same department and she never indulged in any unethical practices. We are saddened after seeing some fake news reports related to Priyanka’s accommodation. She was living in the medical college hostel and never took rented accommodation. If investigators call my sister again, she will cooperate with them. She went there to pursue her education and not to indulge in anti-national activities,” he added.

Priyanka had completed her MBBS from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan. Her father, Satish Sharma, is employed at Meham sugar mill as a security staff and mother is a homemaker.

Gurugram STF also visited Priyanka’s in-laws house in Bhiwani and questioned the family. She completed MBBS in 2019 and got married to Anirudh Kaushik, a medical officer at Bhiwani civil hospital in 2021. She took admission in government medical college in Anantnag in 2023.