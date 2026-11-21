The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by chief minister Omar Abdullah, has accorded administrative approval for the construction of two street food hubs at Tangmarg and Lakhanpur at a combined cost of ₹9.85 crore.

The initiative aims to provide organised, hygienic and well-equipped spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure access to safe and quality food for residents, tourists and other visitors. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The projects assume special significance in view of the strategic and tourism importance of the two locations. Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K and J&K’s first town for visitors entering from Punjab, serves as the first point of entry for a large number of tourists, pilgrims and travellers.

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Similarly, Tangmarg is the first major tourist destination on the route to the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg, welcoming visitors heading towards the popular tourist resort.

The projects include construction of a street food hub at Tangmarg at an approved cost of ₹3.81 crore and a clean street food hub at Lakhanpur, near the State Tax Office Building and the bus stand, at a cost of ₹6.04 crore. The funding will be provided under PM SVANidhi and the Capex Budget (MRDA Sector).

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative aims to provide organised, hygienic and well-equipped spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure access to safe and quality food for residents, tourists and other visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative aims to provide organised, hygienic and well-equipped spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure access to safe and quality food for residents, tourists and other visitors. {{/usCountry}}

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