Health minister Sakeena Itoo has asked officials to advance the survey of pregnant women living in remote and snowbound areas of Kashmir so that they can be shifted to safer locations closer to healthcare institutions in case of heavy snowfall.

The meeting was attended by senior health officials, principals of GMCs and medical superintendents of all district and sub-district hospitals across the Kashmir division. more less

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Reviewing the winter preparedness of government medical colleges (GMCs) across the Kashmir division on Monday, Itoo took stock of healthcare arrangements, emergency response mechanisms, availability of essential medicines, medical equipment, manpower and patient-care facilities to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery during the harsh winter months, an official spokesperson said.

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The meeting was attended by senior health officials, principals of GMCs and medical superintendents of all district and sub-district hospitals across the Kashmir division.

The minister stressed the need for comprehensive planning, particularly for people residing in far-flung, remote and snowbound areas, where severe weather conditions and road closures often pose challenges in accessing timely medical attention.

Giving special emphasis to maternal healthcare, Itoo directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive advance survey of expectant mothers residing in snowbound and inaccessible areas and maintain an updated, district-wise database of such cases.

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{{^usCountry}} “Identify expectant mothers, particularly those nearing their delivery dates or requiring specialised medical attention, well before the onset of severe weather conditions,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Identify expectant mothers, particularly those nearing their delivery dates or requiring specialised medical attention, well before the onset of severe weather conditions,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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