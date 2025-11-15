J&K police carries out verification drive of car dealers, fertiliser vendors

After the Faridabad terror module conspiracy to use cars laden with chemicals, most of them fertiliser components, to carry out blasts, the J&K Police are conducting a verification of car dealers and fertiliser vendors in Kashmir. So far, around 50 car dealers and 98 fertiliser vendors have been checked, particularly in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir and Kulgam in south Kashmir, said officials on Friday. J&K Police also conducted inspection and verification of scrap dealers and 2nd-hand vehicle vendors to check misuse of vehicles in Kulgam. (File)

A police spokesman said that Baramulla police conducted a district-wide verification of 30 car dealers and 98 fertiliser/ dual-use chemical vendors as part of its intensified preventive security measures. “The checks were done to ascertain if any suspicious vehicle purchase or potential misuse of dual use fertilisers and chemicals had occurred, along with checking of regulatory and safety protocol compliances. No adverse findings surfaced during the inspections. Dealers and vendors were instructions to ensure that no business activity facilitates or supports any threat to national security,” the spokesman said.

Similar checks were also carried at 15 car dealers to track down the owners who had recently purchased their vehicles.

J&K Police also conducted inspection and verification of scrap dealers and 2nd-hand vehicle vendors to check misuse of vehicles in Kulgam. In order to ensure that vehicles and scrap materials are not misused for terror or other unlawful activities, inspections were done at various places.

“The operation focused on scrap dealers and second-hand vehicle vendors, aimed at verifying records, sources of vehicles, and ensuring all business transactions are properly documented and lawful,” the police spokesman said, adding that during the raids, relevant documents and vehicle parts were checked and some seized for verification. “Verification with regards to sale purchase of 2nd hand vehicles particularly with outside JK UT numbers plates is being done. Directions have been issued to maintain proper sale–purchase records and verify the antecedents of buyers and sellers,” the spokesman said.