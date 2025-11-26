J&K police probe two educational institutes for tax evasion

Police have initiated a probe into the alleged tax evasion and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) irregularities by two educational institutions in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. The authorities have also registered a case against another educational institution under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA). (HT File)

“Baramulla police initiated inquiry into Al Huda and Salfia Educational Trusts in Baramulla over tax evasion/FCRA irregularities and land issues. Probe ongoing,” Baramulla police said in a post on its X handle.

“The enquiry is registered under DDR number 9 dated November 24 at Tangmarg Police Station following receipt of information of potential violations of regulatory and financial compliance standards, as well as encroachment on state land,” the spokesman said adding that violations of the FCRA Act, potential tax evasion due to incomplete financial documentation and necessary accreditation, and the building of the Al Huda Educational Institute being established on state land allegedly without following due process are the primary points of enquiry.

FIR against local association under UAPA Act: Baramulla police

​Baramulla police also launched the investigation after receiving a tip-off concerning alleged unlawful activities of a local association identified as Idarah Fallah-u-Darain.

“A case with FIR number 208/2025 has been registered at Baramulla Police Station. In the course of investigation, multiple coordinated raids were conducted at various premises and assets linked to the association,” the spokesman said adding that several individuals associated with the organisation were also questioned.

The investigation remains active, and further appropriate legal action will be taken based on evidence and findings during inquiry, cops said.