J&K Police recover nearly 2kg narcotics in Arnia sector

Police on Wednesday recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.1 kg of opium from Talhar, a border village along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, during an investigation into a suspected narcotics smuggling module linked to a drone-dropping incident, officials said.

Further investigation was underway to establish the complete chain of the narcotics trafficking network and identify all those involved. (HT Photo for representation)

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The recovery was made during the investigation into a case linked to the alleged consumption of narcotics by 26-year-old Sunny Kumar, son of Tarsem Lal, a resident of Kotli Mirdian in Suchetgarh tehsil near a border ditch in his village, they said.

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Police registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 8, 18, 21, 22, 27 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation and subsequent questioning, Kumar’s alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to a drone-dropping incident came to light,” said a police spokesperson.

“Acting on the leads, a police team, led by station house officer RS Pura, recovered 804gm of heroin and 1.114kg of opium from the Talhar area of sector Arnia,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Preliminary investigation has indicated a cross-border nexus involving the use of drones for smuggling narcotics into Indian territory. Police are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the module to identify the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and other persons involved in the narco-terror network,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Preliminary investigation has indicated a cross-border nexus involving the use of drones for smuggling narcotics into Indian territory. Police are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the module to identify the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and other persons involved in the narco-terror network,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation was underway to establish the complete chain of the narcotics trafficking network and identify all those involved.