J&K Police release sketches of 3 terrorists involved in Doda attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of three terrorists responsible for the recent terror attacks in Doda district, including the ambush that left an army officer and three soldiers dead in the Urarbagi area of Dessa forest on July 16. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of three terrorists responsible for the recent terror attacks in Doda district. The police have announced a reward of ₹ 5 lakh for information leading to the capture of each terrorist.

The police have also announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to the capture of each terrorist. The trio, the police said, are moving in the upper reaches of Doda and Dessa.

“J&K Police appeals to the public to provide information about the presence/movement of these terrorists to police. Identity of the informer will be kept secret,” the statement read.

Mobile numbers of police officers have also been issued for the people to share information about the attackers. The contact numbers are: Doda SSP 9541904201, SP (HQ) 9797649362 and 9541904202, SP (operations) 9541904203, deputy SP DAR Doda 9541904205, deputy SP headquarters 9541904207, Doda station house officer 9419163516, 9541904211, Dessa SHO 8082383906, Bagla Bharat police post in-charge 7051484314 and 9541904249, PCR Doda 01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174 and 9103317361.

The July16 attack was the second major encounter in the Jammu region after five soldiers were killed in an ambush in Kathua’s Badnota village on July 8.

Of late, Jammu and Kashmir has been rattled by a spike in terror attacks.

Six terrorists were recently killed in Kulgam district. On June 26, three terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

Terrorists had attacked a joint security picket of the police and army in Chattargala area of Bhaderwah, adjoining Kathua district on June 11. Five Army personnel and a police officer were injured in the attack. The next day, terrorists attacked a police team, injuring head constable Fareed Ahmed at Kota Top in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district.

On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus of pilgrims in Reasi that left nine people dead and 42 others injured. The bus was returning from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra.