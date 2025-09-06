J&K political leaders flays LG administration over not shifting Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi holiday

The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s administration faced backlash from the political parties and religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for not rescheduling the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi despite requests. Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti rued that India’s only Muslim majority state doesn’t have the freedom to declare their religious occasions. (File)

Muslim holidays are subject to the appearance of the moon and keep on shifting depending on whether the moon is sighted on the 29th or 30th of every lunar month.

The J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah blamed the LG administration for not shifting the Eid Milad Un Nabi holiday to its actual day--Saturday--and said the decision was aimed to hurt sentiments of the people.

Eid Milad un Nabi -birthday of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) - falls on Saturday, however in the government gazette the holiday was mentioned on Friday-- September 5. The J&K government had already conveyed to LG administration to shift the holiday but it wasn’t changed.

“The calendar printed by the government press is very clear - ‘Subject to the appearance of the moon’. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people,” CM wrote on X.

Health and education minister Sakina Itoo also blamed the LG administration for playing with emotions of the people. “This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J&K. What does “subject to appearance of the moon” mean if it is not followed? Despite repeated requests from the elected govt to shift the holiday, no action has been taken. This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government,” Itoo wrote on X.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti rued that India’s only Muslim majority state doesn’t have the freedom to declare their religious occasions. “How unfortunate that a blessed occasion like Eid-e-Milad for Muslims all over the world is not even being observed on the correct day in J&K. Month after month we witness how the NC government even with a brute majority legitimises & normalises such atrocious decisions. India’s only Muslim majority state doesn’t even have the freedom to declare our cherished religious occasions,” she said.

J&K’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that this is the second time when the government failed to reschedule the holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi. “Strongly condemn the utter disregard of authorities on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi , who for the second consecutive year have failed to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date, which is tomorrow,disregarding the sentiments of the Muslim community. This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of J&K who strongly protest it,” Mirwaiz said and also condemned the elected government for its silence. “Equally regrettable is the silence of the elected govt, who fail to take a stand on any issue of the people of J&K,” he added.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) also condemned the administration for failing to reschedule the holiday and termed it as a brazen disregard of the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

“The government’s refusal to adjust the holiday despite clear mention in its own calendar that the date is subject to moon sighting exposes both insensitivity and indifference. Such decisions, taken without any consideration for the faith and feelings of the majority are unjust and unacceptable.” AIP spokesperson Inam un Nabi said.

Grand mufti of Kashmir, Nasir ul Islam in a statement said that it was most unfortunate that despite Eid Milad falling on Saturday as per sighting of the moon, the government failed to synchronise the notification accordingly. “This total mismatch reflects a negative approach towards a revered day which holds spiritual and religious significance,” he said.