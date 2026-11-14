Jokes work in cinema halls, not in governance: Saini in Hoshiarpur

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab over alleged failures in employment, drug menace and illegal mining.

Addressing public rallies in Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and Jalandhar, Saini urged people to give the BJP an opportunity to bring Punjab back on the path of prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saini promised to implement Haryana’s welfare and development model in Punjab if the BJP forms the government after the 2027 assembly elections.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Addressing public rallies in Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and Jalandhar, Saini urged people to give the BJP an opportunity to bring Punjab back on the path of prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Targeting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Saini said the AAP government was making people laugh with jokes instead of focusing on governance and development.

“Mann comes on stage, cracks jokes and leaves. Jokes work in cinema halls, not in governance.“Tell the people what work your government has actually done,” he said.

Taking a swipe at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his criticism of alleged illegal mining, Saini suggested that the Congress leader should take Mann along on a tipper truck to show that illegal mining had taken place during the Congress regime also and continues under the AAP government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Accusing both the Congress and AAP of misleading people with unfulfilled promises, Saini recalled that at the time of the 2017 Punjab polls, the Congress promised to eradicate drugs and also assured employment in every household. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accusing both the Congress and AAP of misleading people with unfulfilled promises, Saini recalled that at the time of the 2017 Punjab polls, the Congress promised to eradicate drugs and also assured employment in every household. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He alleged that the drug menace had instead increased during the Congress regime.

“Taking an oath on the Gutka Sahib, Congress talked about eradicating drugs but nothing happened on the ground. Later, the AAP followed the suit and claimed that they would end drug abuse within six months,” Saini alleged.

He said that AAP also promised 25 lakh jobs to the unemployed but CM Bhagwant Mann himself conceded that they managed to provide 60,000 odd jobs only.

During the rally at Hoshiarpur, AAP leader Ravinder Sharma joined the BJP. Former Union minister Vijay Sampla and former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna were present on the occasion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He highlighted the progress made by Haryana during the seven-year rule of the BJP and urged people to vote for the saffron party if they wanted development and transparent governance.

.