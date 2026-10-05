Jubbal-Kotkhai area: Himachal HC orders one-year halt on use of anti-hail guns

Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the state government to stop the operation of anti-hail guns installed at Deorighat and Bareonghat in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district for at least one year.

A machine that generates shock waves to disrupt formation of hailstones in clouds, according to the makers of the machine.

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The division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi passed the directions after the state informed the court that two anti-hail guns, as such, have been installed at Deorighat and Bareonghat villages in Jubbal and Kotkhai area, and a study is being conducted by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, which would take at least four more years to reach a definitive conclusion.

The high court also issued notice to the Nauni university after impleading it as a party.

The high court observed that the director of horticulture’s affidavit showed that heavy rainfall was recorded while the hail-control system was operational for more than an hour.

“Thus, it is apparent that the concerns raised in the representation that by using the anti-hail guns, the clouds are getting pushed into other portions of the orchards, leading to heavy downpour and hail at the cost of other adjacent areas, stand substantiated.

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{{^usCountry}} “In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the usage of the anti-hail gun system be stopped for a period of at least one year until the report comes, and a response be filed as to whether, on account of stopping the usage of hail guns, other areas have benefited in the neighbourhood or vicinity of Deorighat and Bareonghat,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the usage of the anti-hail gun system be stopped for a period of at least one year until the report comes, and a response be filed as to whether, on account of stopping the usage of hail guns, other areas have benefited in the neighbourhood or vicinity of Deorighat and Bareonghat,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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The order further said the “state shall ensure that the operation of the two anti-hail guns installed is not resorted to, till further orders.”

The matter will next come up for hearing on December 8.

HC took suo motu cognisance

The high court took suo motu cognisance of concerns raised over the use of anti-hail guns in the state’s apple-growing regions. Anti-hail guns are widely used in parts of Himachal Pradesh’s apple belt, particularly in Shimla district, to protect fruit crops from hailstorms. The devices produce powerful shock waves directed towards the sky with the aim of disrupting hail formation. Orchardists consider them an important crop-protection measure. A division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma had issued the notice to the state government for July 20, over the adverse environmental consequences of the use of such devices.

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The present public interest litigation (PIL) is an offshoot of a communication received from a resident of Bhamnoli village in Rohru, seeking an immediate ban or suspension of anti-hail guns in the state due to environmental, ecological and public safety concerns.