A day after a man was allegedly shot and killed outside his residence in Jhajanpur village of Kaithal, the accused surrendered before a court on Monday.

The accused was identified as Virender Singh, a resident of the same village under the Dhand police station limits (HT File) more less

The accused was identified as Virender Singh, a resident of the same village under the Dhand police station limits.

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Singh allegedly fired six rounds at Rajiv Kumar, 42, killing him instantly due to a reported rivalry on Sunday.

The family refused an autopsy and staged a protest on Monday. Meanwhile, police teams were tracking the assailant, who reportedly surrendered before a court.

A police spokesperson later confirmed his arrest and presentation before a court.

The spokesperson further said that the police will seek his remand for interrogation and to establish the motive behind the crime.

The victim’s autopsy was conducted after a meeting with the police and last rites were performed on Monday evening.