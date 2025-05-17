Kaithal student’s interrogation reveals Pak intelligence links

Alleged links of a 25-year-old post-graduate student with Pakistani intelligence operatives have come to the fore during his interrogation in a separate matter, a senior police official said on Friday. The SP said during the investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who had been pursuing a Master’s degree in political science from a college in Punjab, had gone to Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib gurdwara on pilgrimage in November last year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Devender Singh, from Kaithal district’s Guhla area, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons, superintendent of police Astha Modi said.

The SP said during the investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who had been pursuing a Master’s degree in political science from a college in Punjab, had gone to Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib gurdwara on pilgrimage in November last year. During the visit, he allegedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and remained in touch with them even after his return, she said.

“We have seized his phone and sent it for forensic analysis,” Astha Modi said.

Asked whether he has sent any sensitive information, the senior police officer said, “He has admitted to sending some photos of Patiala cantonment by clicking pictures from outside.”

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, who was at Madhuban police academy, said, “Whether it is Panipat, Kaithal, or another place where such people have been found, each case has different facts. The main accused has been caught, the investigation is progressing, and all links found during the probe will be followed up with further action.”

“We are also doing an audit of his finances and checking his bank account,” she said and added that now another FIR has been registered against him.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of another case in which a 24-year-old youth, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan.

On May 3, the Amritsar rural police arrested two men — Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih — for allegedly photographing and sharing sensitive details of Army cantonments and airbases. Investigators believe the duo had direct links to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

In a separate case, Malerkotla police arrested two individuals — including a 31-year-old woman, Guzala, and her associate Yameen Mohamad — on May 11 for allegedly aiding a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi. Police say the two were part of a broader espionage network operating in the region.

The latest arrest before Ilahi’s came from Bathinda, where on May 13, a tailor working inside the military station was taken into custody on suspicion of spying. Authorities revealed that he was the second civilian linked to espionage from that location — the first being Sunil Kumar, a cobbler arrested on April 29.