Kangana Ranaut booked for defamation over social media post targeting Sonia Gandhi

Shimla police on Friday booked BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, under charges of defamation and promoting enmity between different groups, following a complaint filed by a Shimla resident to Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP), seeking registration of an FIR against the MP over her social media posts concerning the Gandhi family.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the first information report against the Mandi MP. (ANI Video Grab)

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Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the first information report (FIR) registered under Sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 356 (defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In a complaint sent on November 12 to the Himachal DGP, Capt. Atul Sharma sought a cyber forensic examination of posts published on November 10 on Ranaut’s verified X account (@KanganaTeam) accompanying an archival video of the Gandhi family.

The complainant alleged that the X posts contained insinuations concerning the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi while portraying Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national”.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that Ranaut’s posts juxtaposed the deaths of the three members of the Gandhi family with Sonia Gandhi’s subsequent political prominence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that Ranaut’s posts juxtaposed the deaths of the three members of the Gandhi family with Sonia Gandhi’s subsequent political prominence. {{/usCountry}}

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It also refers to remarks allegedly made by Ranaut about Maneka Gandhi being expelled from the family residence following Sanjay Gandhi’s death, and the use of the expression “how convenient” in the context of the deaths and subsequent political developments.