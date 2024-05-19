Kangana will not be able to devote time to politics: Vikramaditya

Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh castigated his opponent Bollywood actor- turned-politician Kangana Ranaut saying that she will not be able to devote time to politics. Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh castigated his opponent Bollywood actor- turned-politician Kangana Ranaut saying that she will not be able to devote time to politics. (Aqil Khan /HT)

“In politics, one has to devote a lot of time to public service, which Kangana does not have. Kangana’s entire film shoot will be packed up on June 4,” he said.

“Kangana describes herself as the daughter of Himachal but in her earlier interviews given to the media, she never described herself as being from Himachal,” said Vikramaditya, adding that Kangana though owns a house in Manali but “does not have any love for the locals”.

“At the time of the disaster, she did not help anyone and did not inquire about their well-being,” he said while addressing an election meeting in Solang Nullah

Vikramaditya said that the BJP has fielded an actor, ignoring its senior leaders, “who is famous for her words than actions”.

He said he has entered this election field with a big vision. He said that Manali has become world-famous as a tourist destination. He will make every effort to promote eco-friendly tourism.

He said that if elected to the Lok Sabha, he will strive hard to make the model parliamentary segment in the country. He said that roads, bridges, and buildings were heavily damaged in this area during the disaster, adding that the government helped the disaster-affected people within 24 hours. Thousands of tourists stranded here were safely transported to their homes. He said that the Congress government of the state has issued OPS to the employees and ₹1,500 as honorarium to the women. He said that the Congress government has fulfilled five of its 10 guarantees in its 15-month tenure.

Vikramaditya said that opening a medical college and nursing college in Kullu district is his priority. He said that apart from this, construction of tunnels in Joldi Jot and Bhugu Jot is also his priority, which will expand the facilities for tourists in this area.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state.