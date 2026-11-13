Kangra admn orders probe into tourist death during paragliding in Bir-Billing

The Kangra district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a tourist from Greater Noida during a tandem paragliding flight at the internationally renowned Bir-Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The 26-year-old tourist was killed after falling from a tandem paraglider. (HT)

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Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam, on Thursday constituted a four-member fact-finding inquiry committee to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the incident and examine whether any negligence, violation of safety norms or operational lapses contributed to the death.

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The 26-year-old tourist was killed after falling from a tandem paraglider. The deceased was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when he fell from the paraglider over the hills.

The committee will be headed by the tehsildar, Baijnath, with the SHO of Bir police station, an inspector (hospitality) from the district tourism development office, Dharamshala, and technical expert Jyoti Thakur as its members.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed factual report, along with its findings and recommendations, within 14 days of the issuance of the order. The matter has been marked as “most urgent”.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the order, the committee will examine the authorisation and licence of the tandem pilot and paragliding operator, besides assessing the fitness, condition and maintenance of the equipment used at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the order, the committee will examine the authorisation and licence of the tandem pilot and paragliding operator, besides assessing the fitness, condition and maintenance of the equipment used at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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It will also verify compliance with prescribed safety norms, operational guidelines and weather-related restrictions. The panel has been directed to examine relevant records and record statements of the concerned pilot, operator, eyewitnesses and other persons associated with the incident.

The inquiry will also establish whether any negligence, violation of rules or procedural lapses occurred and recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and improve safety standards in paragliding activities.

The paragliding supervisor at Bir-Billing has been directed to extend all necessary assistance to the committee and facilitate access to relevant records and operational information. The concerned operator and tandem pilot have also been asked to provide documents and cooperate with the inquiry.

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