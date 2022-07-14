Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
chandigarh news

Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year

The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year. Spread over 140 acres on the outskirts of Karnal city along National Highway 44, the estimated cost of the project is around ₹761.51 crore
The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work of Karnal Medical University has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year. Spread over 140 acres on the outskirts of Karnal city along National Highway 44, the estimated cost of the project is around 761.51 crore.

As per the project details, the 750-bed super specialty hospital is being constructed at a cost of 433.36 crore, the administrative block is being made at a cost of 156.90 crore and a residential block is coming up at a cost of 169.75 crore.

The buildings of nursing and physiotherapy colleges have already been constructed at 26 crore and classes have been started. The medical university will not only help people of Haryana, but will also provide medical facilities to people in nearby states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP