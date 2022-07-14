Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year. Spread over 140 acres on the outskirts of Karnal city along National Highway 44, the estimated cost of the project is around ₹761.51 crore.

As per the project details, the 750-bed super specialty hospital is being constructed at a cost of ₹433.36 crore, the administrative block is being made at a cost of ₹156.90 crore and a residential block is coming up at a cost of ₹169.75 crore.

The buildings of nursing and physiotherapy colleges have already been constructed at ₹26 crore and classes have been started. The medical university will not only help people of Haryana, but will also provide medical facilities to people in nearby states.