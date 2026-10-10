Karnal truck driver dies in road mishap in USA

A 25-year-old man from Karnal’s Sikri village of Nilokheri sub-division died in a road accident in California, USA, his family members said on Friday.

Singh said that his grandson went to the USA in 2023 for a better future, after the family spent nearly ₹45 lakh. (HT File)

The man, Jatin Singh, had been living in Santa Clara, California, for the last three years and was working as a truck driver.

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His family said they were informed on Thursday that their son died in an accident on an interstate highway in Olathe, Kansas, when his truck semi-overturned on the right side.

According to the Kansas highway patrol, the incident happened at 2.15 am EST on Wednesday, the truck also hit the median barrier and the driver died at the spot.

The report stated that cooking oil leaking from the trailer complicated recovery and two lanes of the highway were closed.

The victim’s grandfather Isham Singh along with his family and the panchayat members met Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar’s local representative Kavinder Rana seeking help to retrieve the body.

Singh said that his grandson went to the USA in 2023 for a better future, after the family spent nearly ₹45 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} “We met Rana at his office to inform him that the family has suffered greatly from this incident and could never recover. Through our representation, we have requested Khattar to help us bring back our son’s body as the family is not in a financial condition to do so,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We met Rana at his office to inform him that the family has suffered greatly from this incident and could never recover. Through our representation, we have requested Khattar to help us bring back our son’s body as the family is not in a financial condition to do so,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rana said that their representation would be forwarded to the minister for necessary action.