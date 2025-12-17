Kashmir: 12 suspects detained as terror-linked network busted

The counter intelligence unit of Kashmir on Tuesday conducted pre-dawn raids at 12 locations and detained 12 suspected persons for questioning, exposing a terror network, officials said. The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Budgam and Shopian. “A substantial cache of incriminating digital material was seized, including 10 mobile phones, a laptop and 14 SIM cards. These are now under forensic examination,” the police said in a statement, terming the raids as a decisive blow to anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism. Security personnel stand guard during a raid by the counter intelligence unit of Kashmir in Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The police said these coordinated searches across multiple districts of Kashmir, exposed a clandestine terror-support ecosystem masquerading as voices of social change. “The searches were carried out in connection with the FIR number 03/2023, registered two years ago at the Srinagar CIK police station under Sections 505 and 153-A of the IPC and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The action was undertaken after obtaining due authorisation through search warrants issued by the court of special judge, designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar,” a police spokesman said.

The case stems from credible intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals in J&K were exploiting platforms linked to mass media, social media, human rights advocacy, environmental causes and women empowerment as a cover to carry out activities gravely prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. “Discreet verification further revealed their suspected links with secessionist groups and proscribed terrorist organisations. Investigations have also brought to light that some of these individuals were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers using encrypted communication applications. They are suspected to have been actively involved in peddling false narratives, glorifying terrorists and terrorism, radicalising impressionable youth, and systematically attempting to disrupt public order and peace in J&K,” the spokesman said.

Police said the operation has successfully dismantled a dangerous covert network that sought to exploit the credibility of social causes to advance terror agendas. “The seized digital evidence is expected to unravel deeper layers of the conspiracy, and further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses,” the official said.

The investigation is on to unearth the full scale of the conspiracy, identify other conspirators and associates and expose their chain of communication with terrorist-secessionist handlers sitting across the border, the officials said.