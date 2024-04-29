Kashmir: 3 tourists among 4 deadas car plunges into rivulet

Four people, including two female tourists and one labourer, were killed and three injured after a vehicle fell into a rivulet in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday. SDRF and police personnel take the vehicle out of water, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (ANI)

At least two people are feared missing in the mishap.

Officials said that a Chevrolet Tavera vehicle on the way from the tourist resort of Sonamarg to Srinagar skidded into Sindh Nallah at Gund Gagangeer on Leh-Srinagar highway.

Ten people were in the vehicle when it lost control and plunged straight into the waterbody, the officials added.

“Four bodies have been recovered while three are injured including the driver of the vehicle who was local,” said Ganderbal deputy commissioner Shyambir.

The accident prompted a quick response from the officials and rescue teams including police, army, traffic rural police, SDRF and NDRF who managed to pull out the vehicle from the fast flowing stream.

A senior police officer of the district said the driver had jumped out of the vehicle just when it lost control and he was rescued by the locals. “They were carrying non-local tourists, labourers and a local passenger,” he said.

He said that the rescued injured persons were in extreme shock to give any information and they suspect two more person of the group might be missing. “Those rescued were in extreme shock. They say that ten persons were in the vehicle, though we are not sure. We managed to retrieve only four bodies, so we fear two might be missing who might have gone downstream with the water,” the official said.

He said that the rains in the evening hampered the rescue operation but they have issued a lookout alert downstream.

“From the place of the accident to Preng, some 25 km downstream, we have asked people of flood and irrigation and police to keep a watch,” he said